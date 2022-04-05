ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jared Leto used wheelchair for bathroom breaks on ‘Morbius’ set

Hollywood star Jared Leto used a wheelchair to go to the bathroom on the sets of the superhero film ‘Morbius’, which was released recently.

Similar to his character in the movie, Leto initially used crutches on the set to maintain his character’s physicality, reports ‘Variety’.

As per ‘Variety’, however, the crutches made Leto’s bathroom breaks a longer process than needed. Daniel Espinosa, the director of ‘Morbius’ told ‘Uproxx’ that a deal was made where Leto agreed to use a wheelchair for his bathroom breaks instead to quicken up the process.

He said, “Because I think that what Jared thinks, what Jared believes, is that somehow the pain of those movements, even when he was playing normal Michael Morbius, he needed, because he’s been having this pain his whole life. Even though, as he’s alive and strong, it has to be a difference. Hey, man, it’s people’s processes.”

He further said, “All of the actors believe in processes. And you, as director, you support whatever makes it as good as you can be. Almost all actors, in general, have their own reputation of being an interesting person (with) how they work with their characters. I think that all of them have these traits.”

“If you want a completely normal person that does only things that you understand, then you’re in the wrong business. Because what’s different is what makes them tick. It’s very hard to be able to say, ‘I can take this part away and I will still get the same stuff from him.’ I don’t do that. I’m more to see like, ‘Hey, if you’re doing this, we have to do this'”, Daniel added.

