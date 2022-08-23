INDIA

Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsava organises ‘Cultural Kaarva’n’

To commemorate the 75th year of Independence, Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsava, in association with the Ministry of Culture, will organise a ‘Cultural Kaarva’n’ on August 23 and 24 from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. at India International Centre (IIC) in the national capital.

The event is the chapter of Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsava that celebrates the richness and vibrancy of the various genres of Hindustani art, culture and literature. The occasion also marks the 11th Foundation Day of Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsava.

Those participating include Ashok Chakradhar (poet and writer), Amit Sial (actor), Shrikant Verma (actor), Faisal Malik (actor), Shovana Narayan (Kathak dancer), Yash Gulati (saxophone player), Farhat Ehsaas (Urdu poet), Madan Mohan Mishra ‘Danish’ (poet), Fouzia Dastango (Urdu storyteller), Alok Yadav (EPFO Commissioner and poet), Justice Shabihul Hasnain ‘Shastri’ (Chairman, DERC), Niazi Brothers (Qawwali), Arvind Gaur (Director) and Asmita Theatre Group, S. E. Hasnain (Renowned Scientist — National Science Chair), Sachidanand Joshi (Member Secretary, IGNCA, and poet), Tajinder Singh Luthra (poet), Khushbir Singh Shaad (poet), Quaiser Khalid (IPS) and Kunwar Ranjeet Chuhan (Urdu poet and Founder, Jashn-e-Adab Foundation).

