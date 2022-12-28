New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANSlife) Harfkar Foundation presents Jashn-e-Fehmi to celebrate the phenomenal contribution of Fehmi Badayuni in Urdu literature. The event promises you a profound experience of Ghazals, Qata and Nazms written and composed by the very renowned Shayars.

Zama Sher Khan, popularly known as Fehmi Badayuni was born on January 4, 1952, in Bisauli district, Badaun. His emotional, sensitive and empathetic poetry has won the hearts, souls and minds of myriads of his critiques, fans and followers, both on and off social media.

Moin Shadab will be hosting this soulful evening with a very special line-up of Shayars like Fehmi Badayuni, Shariq Kaifi, Abhishek Shukla, Vikas Sharma Raaz, Azhar Iqbal, Dr. Nadeem Shad, Irshad Khan Sikandar.

Day & Date: Friday, December 30, 2022

Timing: 6:00 p.m. onwards

Venue: India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi:110003

Entry: Free

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221228-113203