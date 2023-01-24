‘Dil Diyaan Gallan’ actress Jasjeet Babbar, who is playing the role of a mother, Sanjot in the show, shared about the emotional turmoil her character will be shown going through after knowing the fact that the girl staying at their house was none other than her own granddaughter.

The actress shared: “I think my character Sanjot is undergoing a complex wave of emotions as she is unable to process what exactly happened in a couple of minutes. She has always missed her son and grandchild and coming across Amrita as her granddaughter in such a situation is something that was beyond her imagination.”

The actress is known for being part of the shows such as ‘Kundali Bhagya’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, ‘Tehkikaat’, ‘Sirf Tum’, and many more.

She added further that it is always challenging to portray such strong emotions on-screen. However, she asserted that she enjoyed playing it in the show.

“To me, portraying such emotions on-screen always feels like a blessing as such scenes bring out the best in you and at the same time help you grow as an artist,” she concluded.

The show is all about the pain and agony of parents because of the differences with their children. It revolves around Amrita, who knows the pain of her parents and tries to resolve the differences between her parents and grandparents.

It features Pankaj Berry, Sandeep Baswana and Jasjeet Babbar among others.

‘Dil Diyaan Gallan’ airs on Sony SAB.

