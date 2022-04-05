The first song from the Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Runway 34’ titled ‘Mitra Re’ promises an intense and intriguing journey.

It conveys the the turbulent mind state of the protagonist, Captain Vikrant Khanna, whose flight takes a mysterious and unchartered course in the skies because of circumstances beyond his control.

‘Mitra Re’, the first number of ‘Runway 34’ displays the conflict of a man who is rendered helpless on his journey back home with a planeload of passengers.

Composed by the young music sensation Jasleen Royal, sung by Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal and it has been written by Aditya Sharma.

Talking about the number and why she thought this song is apt for ‘Runway 34’, Jasleen says: “Mitra Re is about the times you feel lost in life but you know In your heart whatever happened you tried your best. It’s about having faith in your intention and believing that the universe has got your back. I believe in the power of Intentions and every action and thought has energy. It’s a reminder to oneself that you do what is in your control and the rest will be taken care of.”

Inspired by true incidents, ‘Runway 34’ features the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles alongwith an exciting ensemble cast which includes Boman Irani and YouTube craze Carry Minati.

Directed by Ajay Devgn, ‘Runway 34’ is produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms. It is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. Watch out for ‘Runway 34’ releasing around Eid on April 29.

20220405-124343