ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jasleen Royal on Indian music labels: They say how artiste friendly they are but in reality are exploitative

NewsWire
0
0

Singer Jasleen Royal, who has given chartbuster hits such as ‘Ranjha’, ‘Nachde Ne Saare’ and ‘Din Shagna Da ‘among many others, has slammed Indian music labels claiming that they are artiste friendly.

Jasleen took to Twitter, where she shared that she is sick of how “music labels work in India.”

She wrote: “Sick of how music labels work in India! They never lose a single opportunity to say how artist friendly they are but in reality they are the most exploitative.”

She then urged all artistes to consult before giving out their work to films and labels.

“All the artistes who are reading this please wait and consult before selling your songs to labels and films. Know your rights and values before you sign. #EmpoweringArtists.” she concluded.

20230608-104003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aditi Dev Sharma unravels new layers of Katha with every passing...

    Arko: I’m exploring musically this year

    Paritosh Tripathi on ‘Mukesh Jasoos’: 5-year-old niece is watching it with...

    Hollywood studio behind ‘Forrest Gump’ to distribute Aamir’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’...