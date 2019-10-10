Jasleen Royal recalls restaurant guitarist stint at 16 in throwback vid

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) “Love you zindagi” fame singer Jasleen Royal recently shared a throwback video, reminiscing the days when she used to play the guitar at a restaurant.

“Deep in the junk, I found this treasure. A video of me singing at restaurant when I was 16.And if I could tell something to a 16 year old me it’s , ‘Hair will get shorter, camera quality will get better, and you, you will look back and know it was worth it. Keep at it, young Jasleen. You’re the reason I’m here’,” she captioned the video.

The 27-year-old made her debut in the Bollywood music industry with Sonam Kapoor starrer “Khoobsurat”. Later, she lent her voice in movies like “Philauri”, “Dear Zindagi”, “Baar Baar Dekho” and now she has sung for “Gully Boy” and upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer “Kesari”.

“I stumbled upon this video one day and realised how much I love my craft. I am living my dream right now and I’m sure the small Jasleen would have been really happy with the current Jasleen. I would urge everyone to dream big and work hard to achieve it because if I can do it, so can you,” Jasleen added.

