ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jasmin Bhasin: Honeymoon is more about the person than destination

NewsWire
0
0

‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame Jasmin Bhasin shared her view on honeymoon and said that for most people, it is about the place they are travelling to, but for her, it is more about the accompanying person. She is seen in the film ‘Honeymoon’ opposite Gippy Grewal.

The 32-year-old actress is quite famous for her role in ‘Tashan-e-Ishq’ and ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’. She was initially seen in South movies including Tamil film ‘Vaanam’, Telugu films ‘Veta’ and others. Jasmin often makes headlines for her relationship with Aly Goni post their stint in ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

While talking about the film and what ‘Honeymoon’ is means to her, she said: “People always talk about a fancy destination or a long blissful holiday when it comes to the term ‘Honeymoon’. Personally for me, when it comes to a honeymoon it’s not the destination but the person you’re with that matters.”

Directed by Amarpreet Chhabra, ‘Honeymoon’ is about a young couple that decides to go for a honeymoon but the story takes a hilarious and interesting turn when their family joins them as they are unaware of its literal meaning.

Directed by Amarpreet G. S. Chhabra, the Punjabi film stars Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin as lead actors. The movie is written by Naresh Kathooria. The music is given by B. Praak and it is produced by T-Series Films and Baweja Studios Production.

20221031-142006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Irrfan Khan’s son Babil makes a musical debut in Netflix’s ‘Qala’...

    adidas unveils 20-film series ‘Seeing Possibilities’ to change lives

    Aastha Gill to drop her next dance anthem ‘Balma’

    Aparshakti Khurana to once again host Indian Sports Honours