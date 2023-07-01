Chennai, July 1( IANS) The Madurai Malligai (Jasmine) exporters in Tamil Nadu have urged the state government take immediate steps to stabilise the price of the flower as it fluctuates from Rs 3,000 per kg on a given day and falls to as low as Rs 300 per kg the next day.

As per information available, three tonnes of Jasmine or Madurai Malligai is exported from Madurai on a daily basis. However, officials with the Horticulture department of Tamil Nadu told IANS that steps are being taken to rectify the issues plaguing in the area.

Jasmine of Madurai Malligai is one of the most cultivated flower in southern Tamil Nadu including Madurai. The farmers are cultivating Jasmine in around 6000 hectares of land in Madurai and adjoining areas. The farmers complain that while they get a decent price during auspicious days including marriages, on some days, they have to keep their fingers crossed.

However, the Jasmine exporters are plagued by rejection from the international markets citing pest issues and wants the state government to take this issue up.

Exporters said that they want an increase in the international cargos from Madurai as presently most of the flowers are sent to international markets from either Chennai or airports from Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru.

However, sources in the Tamil Nadu Horticultural Department told IANS that the government of Tamil Nadu has in its agriculture budget for 2023-24 announced the Mission Madurai Malligai project and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the same is being finalised.

With Madurai Malligai turning into a global brand and farmers getting good revenue by exporting the flowers which have high demand, more scientific farming, and marketing would lead to rich dividends for the farmers.

Satyagopan Swamigopal, a farmer association leader of Madurai while speaking to IANS said, “Madurai Malligai is one of the best brands that the government of Tamil Nadu can highlight and fetch huge returns. However, for catering to global markets, there has to be sustainable availability of the product and the logistical part has to be perfect. With proper infrastructure and planning, Madurai Malligai can be one of the best products from Tamil Nadu that could be proudly showcased.”

