Actor director Jason Bateman who was attached to Apple’s big feature film ‘Artemis’ as director has reportedly stepped down from directing the movie.

Apple’s ambitious feature film project was a star-studded line up with Jason Bateman directing and actors Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson playing the leads.

As per Deadline, Bateman and These Pictures (the production house) have mutually and amicably decided to part ways on this project owing to creative differences. Scarlett Johansson is also attached to this project as a producer along with Keenan Flynn and Jonathan Lia via their These Productions company. This production house has also been responsible for commissioning as well as developing the script of ‘Artemis’.

The exact plot details of the movie are still under wraps although it is known that the movie is set against the backdrop of the space race. The screenplay for the movie has been developed by Rose Gilroy, who is the daughter actor Rene Russo and popular writer-director Dan Gilroy.

It was previously reported that Apple bought the rights for ‘Artemis’ in a whopping $100 million deal.

On the work front, Scarlett Johansson recently finished filming for ‘Asteroid City, while Evans is all set for the Russo Brothers’ Netflix movie, ‘The Gray Man’, which releases July 22, 2022.

Jason Bateman has recently finished filming on the fourth and final season of Netflix’s popular series, ‘Ozark’. His next project is said to be a directorial titled, ‘Here Comes the Flood’ which comes the screenwriter Simon Kinberg who previously worked on ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’.