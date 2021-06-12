American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo has taken up a new hobby amid the pandemic. He has started trying different recipes in order to put his creativity to good use.

“I started off as trying different recipes because we are at home. I had to figure out where to put my creativity. I’ve never been a cook. This is definitely something new that happened in the pandemic,” Derulo said on “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

His comment came when show host Barrymore asked him about his famous “milli meals”.

“I started doing this, all of my favourite things into one dish, and I started calling a ‘milli meals’. I told fans that every time that I reached a new million, I would do some kind of recipe but I didn’t imagine that it was going to be every week or so,” he added.

Derulo is now coming up with a new single in collaboration with American pop-rock band Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

“It was a pandemic collaboration. When that happened, I finished and loved the song. I send it to my friend who’s also a writer on the song. He frequently works with Adam as well. I was like find out what makes Adam love it and the rest is history,” he said on Barrymore’s show, which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

