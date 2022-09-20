ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jason Derulo on how his ‘downfalls’, ‘low moments’ drive him forward

NewsWire
0
0

Singer Jason Derulo is opening up about his key to success. The ‘Swalla’ hitmaker said that he has taken inspiration from his “low moments” as well as his “downfalls”.

Derulo admits that self-improvement has been his drive “for a very long time” and he’s used his setbacks to fuel his ambitions, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The singer, who has a 16-month-old son named Jason with ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes, shared, “My downfalls and when I have low moments, those moments really drive me. At my lowest lows, it’s like, ‘Dang, I gotta really sink my teeth in and just go for gold’.”

He explained that working out has been key to escaping his personal woes.

The ‘Ridin’ Solo’ hitmaker told E!’s digital series ‘Drive!’: “The gym is a perfect place to let off the steam because you can go as hard as you need to go.”

“When you just wanna scream inside and you wanna just, like, ‘Ahh, I can’t believe this is happening,’ you can put all of that energy into the weight. And I think, for me, the gym has been a lifesaver.”

Earlier this year, Frumes claimed that she was “disrespected” and “cheated on” by Derulo. The actress accused her ex-boyfriend of being unfaithful during an exchange with a social media follower.

20220920-095405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Rust’ script supervisor sues Alec Baldwin, film producers

    Eric Clapton tests positive for Covid, cancels Zurich, Milan shows

    Grammys 2022: ‘Younger Me’ becomes first LGBTQ+ theme song to score...

    ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer dropped! And it’s a Marvel!