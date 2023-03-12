ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Singer Jason Derulo recently surprised a restaurant waiter with a tip of $5000 (almost over Rs. 4 lakh) which was enough to cover the latter’s college fee for the next semester.

The waiter, whose name is Jordan Schaffer, shared a video of his and the musician’s interaction at the restaurant on TikTok.

“Jason Derulo tipped me $5000 at Charleston’s Restaurant in Omaha,” Jordan wrote over the clip, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the footage, Jordan could be heard saying: “Wow, my heart’s beating really fast,” while standing over Jason’s table.

The ‘Savage Love’ crooner then praised him and his friend: “You guys are really awesome man.”

Jordan then personally thanked Jason by saying to the camera: “Hey Jason, thank you. You just paid for a semester at my college. I can’t thank you enough.”

He added: “I hope you and your family have a wonderful time in Omaha. And I hope you see us again. Thank you so much.”

Jordan went on to unveil the receipt and it was written that Jason forked out $795.99 for the outing. The total showed $5,795.99 after the whopping tip.

“Dude, check it out,” the waiter said. “I can’t believe this.”

This arrived months after Jason opened up about his key to success. When speaking to E!’s digital series ‘DRIVE!’, he said: “My downfalls and when I have low moments, those moments really drive me. At my lowest lows, it’s like, ‘Dang, I gotta really sink my teeth in and just go for gold.'”

