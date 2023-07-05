West Indies cricketers Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph will leave the ODI World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe early to manage the workload ahead of the home Test series against India.

West Indies’ aspirations of securing a spot in the ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held in India in October-November, were shattered following their defeat to Scotland in a Super Six match of the Qualifiers in Harare on July 1.

The Caribbean side still have upcoming matches against Oman, a team that is already out of the ODI World Cup qualification race, and Sri Lanka, who have already secured their qualification, scheduled for July 5 and July 7, respectively.

“Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph will depart early from the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. They will miss the last two Super Six matches as they return to the Caribbean. This is with the view of managing their workloads ahead of the Test Series vs India,’ Cricket West Indies said in a statement on Twitter.

The series against India starts with the first of two Tests in Roseau on July 12, followed by the second Test in Port of Spain from July 20. The two sides will then play three ODIs on July 27, 29 and August 1 before squaring off in five T20Is between August 3 to 13, with the last two played in Florida.

2023070534135