ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Jason Momoa blows up things as chase gets more thrilling in new ‘Fast X’ trailer

NewsWire
0
0

The second trailer of the upcoming installment of the action-packed movie franchise ‘Fast & Furious’ was unveiled recently. The 10th film from the series titled ‘Fast X’ sees Jason Momoa as the villain who has a penchant to blow things up-literally!

The trailer gives a glimpse of intense action sequences that the movie promises. The threat, fuelled by ruthless vengeance, emerges from the shadows of the past with a terrifying force. These include the team’s lone non-driver Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) operating a sizable truck, Dom’s brother and former adversary Jakob (John Cena) playing the role of a jovial uncle, and the eagerly anticipated showdown between Han (Sung Kang), a fan favourite who has been revived, and Shaw, his reformed murderer (Jason Statham).

The film, directed by Louis Leterrier, also stars Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood, Rita Moreno, Alan Richtson, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson.

The film, created by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent, has been produced by Universal Pictures. It will be released in theatres on May 19 distributed by Warner Bros Discovery.

20230420-131805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kamal congratulates GM Praggnanandhaa for defeating chess champ Magnus Carlsen

    Kamya Panjabi wants to challenge stereotypes, ‘redefine witches’ on screen

    Soni Razdan posts throwback pic of little Alia Bhatt from ‘Papa...

    Kaveri Priyam on her inclination towards the web space