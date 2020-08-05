Canindia News

14 years in the making: Jason Momoa restores wife Lisa Bonet’s first car

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE06

Hollywood star Jason Momoa gave a special surprise to his wife, Lisa Bonet, by restoring her first car.

The “Aquaman” star, 41, shared a YouTube video of a project “14 years in the making”, which documents him restoring a 1965 mustang — Bonet’s first car that she bought when she was 17.

“I know we can’t relive a memory, but maybe we can rebuild one,” Momoa said in the video while sharing shots of the white, beat-up Mustang before he delivered it to a restoring company.

“The story is this is the first car she ever bought. It’s one of three ever made and it has a lot of custom parts to it,” he said at the shop.

Aloha everyone, this is 14 years in the making. I wanted to surprise my wife with her first car she ever bought and bring it back to life and into our family, Mahalo to @bigkemdizel for bringing me to @divine1customs to meet Misha, I could not have done this without the love and support they put into this project. Link in BIO! full video on our YouTube Channel! Directed by @da_bray , this was Damien’s directing debut for our company @on_the_roam this last year and he put this all together to show the amount of love that went into this restoration. Thank you to everyone involved and the crew! @ppgrefinish As always big Mahalo to @colterwall for the music from Imaginary Appalachia, sleeping on the blacktop & Caroline. Please give the full video a watch on YouTube. link in bio & story. Aloha J #1965mustang #firstcar #lisabonet

The actor, who married Bonet in 2017 and has two children with her, said the project was “a big dream come true”.

Once he saw the restored vehicle, which is gleaming black with a black leather interior, he said: “I never thought that it would look like this.”

“To be in this passenger seat with my wife here and surprise her and our babies in the back — riding in her first car when she was 17 — I’m excited to see her face. It’s come a long way, a long way,” he said.

In the video, Momoa brought his wife outside of their home where he waited for her reaction.

“It’s beautiful. Holy cow,” she said, adding: “That is gorgeous. Oh my gosh. It’s pristine, not too flashy but just enough.”

