14 years in the making: Jason Momoa restores wife Lisa Bonet’s first car

Hollywood star Jason Momoa gave a special surprise to his wife, Lisa Bonet, by restoring her first car.

The “Aquaman” star, 41, shared a YouTube video of a project “14 years in the making”, which documents him restoring a 1965 mustang — Bonet’s first car that she bought when she was 17.

“I know we can’t relive a memory, but maybe we can rebuild one,” Momoa said in the video while sharing shots of the white, beat-up Mustang before he delivered it to a restoring company.

“The story is this is the first car she ever bought. It’s one of three ever made and it has a lot of custom parts to it,” he said at the shop.

The actor, who married Bonet in 2017 and has two children with her, said the project was “a big dream come true”.

Once he saw the restored vehicle, which is gleaming black with a black leather interior, he said: “I never thought that it would look like this.”

“To be in this passenger seat with my wife here and surprise her and our babies in the back — riding in her first car when she was 17 — I’m excited to see her face. It’s come a long way, a long way,” he said.

In the video, Momoa brought his wife outside of their home where he waited for her reaction.

“It’s beautiful. Holy cow,” she said, adding: “That is gorgeous. Oh my gosh. It’s pristine, not too flashy but just enough.”