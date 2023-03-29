ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

Jason Momoa thinks ‘Aquaman’ isn’t going anywhere, will be a part of new DCU

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Jason Momoa is confident Aquaman will feature in the revamped DC Universe. The 43-year-old actor is reprising his role as the superhero in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’.

The actor doesn’t think it will be his final outing despite James Gunn and Peter Safran now at the helm of DC Studios as they lead the DCU into a new era with the character not included in the first round of new titles announced in January, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told Total Film magazine: “I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU. It’s on, bro – there’s no one bigger than Aquaman. But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It’s fun. I really enjoy doing comedy. There’s some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson”.

He said, quoted by ‘Female First UK’, “I really adore him. We had a great time working together. It’s like we’re brothers. There’s a lot of cool stuff happening in this one.”

Earlier this year, Momoa confirmed he had met Gunn and Safran after they took over the studios late last year, while there have been rumours he could ditch Aquaman in favour of playing a different superhero called Lobo.

20230329-142604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A new kind of talent endorsement! (Column: B-Town)

    Ishaan, Riya make memories while shooting in Agra for ‘Dhruv Tara’

    Monalisa on how she prepped up to portray a sex worker...

    ‘Double XL’ director Satramm Ramani recalls being body shamed