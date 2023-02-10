ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jason Momoa’s Dante faces off Vin Diesel’s Dom in explosive ‘Fast X’ first trailer

Universal has pulled the curtain back on ‘Fast X’, beginning the promo campaign for the 10th film in the long-running ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise with an explosive first trailer, ‘Variety’ reports.

Jason Momoa and Brie Larson lead the pack of new cast additions. Momoa portrays a villain named Dante. Larson plays a new character named Tess.

Other series newcomers include Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson and Rita Moreno. Returning for the franchise’s 10th go-around are franchise regulars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang and Scott Eastwood. Additional returning cast include Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, John Cena’s Jakob Toretto, Helen Mirren’s Magdalene ‘Queenie’ Ellmanson-Shaw and Charlize Theron’s ultimate baddie Cipher, adds ‘Variety’.

The trailer, according to ‘Variety’, outlines the danger Dom and his crew of street racers will face as “the end of the road begins”. Momoa’s Dante is their latest adversary and it turns out the motorcycle-riding baddie has ties to 2011’s ‘Fast Five’.

Remember when Dom and Brian (Paul Walker) tethered a bank vault to their Dodge Chargers and drove it through the streets of Rio de Janeiro to thwart drug kingpin Hernan Reyes?

Dante certainly does — as the high-octane heist ruined his life. He’s Reyes’ son and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to take revenge. Now, Dante threatens to tear the ‘Fast’ family apart, playing on Dom’s greatest fear: losing someone he loves.

The patriarch of the Toretto family has a lot to lose. He reunited with his long-lost brother Jakob at the end of ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ and is also raising his son, little Brian (Leo Abuelo Perry), with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez). The footage also introduces Rita Moreno as Dom’s grandmother.

