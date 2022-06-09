ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jason Reitman, Gil Kenan onboard for ‘Ghostbusters’ animated feature

Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan have been signed to develop an untitled animated movie as an extension to the ‘Ghostbusters’ universe.

The project, which is based on Brenda Hsueh’s script, will be bankrolled by Sony Pictures Animation with Chris Prynoski and Jennifer Kluska at the helm of affairs, reports ‘Deadline’.

Sony Pictures made the announcement during its Ghostbusters Day Ecto-Fest, which celebrates the June 8, 1984, release of the original film. The studio teased in a CimenaCon sizzle reel in April that a fifth live-action film in the franchise was in the works, following the original, 1989’s ‘Ghostbusters II’, the female-led 2016 ‘Ghostbusters’ reboot and last year’s Reitman-directed ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’.

‘Deadline’ further states that Sony confirmed what the end credits of the 2021 pic – which grossed $197.4 million worldwide – had hinted at: The next sequel will return to the original scene of the slime: New York City and the firehouse.

The 1984 ‘Ghostbusters’ was helmed by Reitman’s late father, Ivan Reitman, and starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson, along with Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis and Annie Potts. It became a sensation, spawning a title song by Ray Parker Jr that topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks.

The stream-crossing gang and filmmaker reunited five years later for ‘Ghostbusters II’, and Paul Feig directed the 2016 pic that starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones.

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ was headlined by Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace.

