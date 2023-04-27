Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Jason Roy has been fined ten per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, here.

The English opener, who fired a 29-ball 56 to propel KKR to 200/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, has admitted to the breach, after he angrily hit one of the bails after being dismissed.

“Mr Roy admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the IPL said in a statement.

