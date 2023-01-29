Olympian and Padma Shri awardee pistol shooter Jaspal Rana has been re-elected unopposed as the chairman of the Delhi State Rifle Association (DSRA).

The other office bearers, Jaspal Singh Marwah (Vice Chairman), Anupam Kamal (Secretary), Ishwinder Jeet Singh (Joint Secretary), and Rajeev Sharma have also been elected unopposed.

Shakun Bhugra, Farid Ali, Achal Sehgal, Ajit Singh Ranhotra and national junior rifle team coach Deepak Kumar Dubey have been elected as members of the governing body.

A total of 159 shooters and members of DSRA voted to elect the office-bearers.

Played in the 25m centre fire pistol category, Rana won gold medals at the 1994 Asian Games, 1998 Commonwealth Games, 2002 Commonwealth Games, 2006 Commonwealth Games, and 2006 Asian Games.

He was awarded the Arjuna Award in 1994, the second-highest award for achievement in sport, at an age of eighteen. He was conferred with the fourth highest civilian honour award, Padma Shri, in the year 1997.

He received Dhronacharya award in 2020, the same year as his two students Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary received the Arjuna Award.

