‘Jatayu’, the mythological vulture who helped Lord Rama find Sita, will be the mascot of this year’s UP Nature and Bird Festival to be organised at Vijaysagar Bird Sanctuary in Mahoba.

Principal chief conservator of forest Tiger project, Sunil Chaudhary, said, “The reason behind choosing a vulture as a mascot, Chaudhary said that vultures are severely endangered species and using it as a mascot can help in sensitizing their conservation.”

He further said, “Every year the festival is organised in different wetlands across the state. Starting from Wednesday, on the eve of World Wetlands Day, the three-day festival will focus upon utilizing eco-tourism as a tool to sensitize people about conservation of nature and local communities.”

The festival will be organised by the forest department, UP state biodiversity board and department of tourism.

The festival will include events like trekking, bird watching, technical sessions with wildlife experts, visit to local forts and monuments and a nature walk to other cities.

