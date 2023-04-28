ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jatin Goswami reveals how he bagged his role in ‘Garmi’

NewsWire
Actor Jatin Goswami, who is known for his work in ‘The Great Indian Murder’, ‘Delhi Crime 2’, and others, shared his experience working with Tigmanshu Dhulia in the political thriller ‘Garmi’ and how he got the opportunity to work in the web series.

He said: “I have worked with Tigmanshu Sir before, and when he told me about his series ‘Garmi’ during the time of Covid, my interview was conducted over Zoom. During the interview, Sir asked me directly if I could act, and I said ‘yes, Sir’. He then told me about the role, and I said I would do it, to which he replied, ‘come and join us’.”

Jatin further shared how he bagged the project: “During the time when Covid was going on, we were sitting free at home. There was nothing to do, so I used to message everyone that if an opportunity arises, I can do some work. I had also messaged Sir, but he didn’t see it at that time. However, after a few months, he messaged me saying that I had done a very good job on a project that he saw me working on.”

Jatin is coming along with the cast of ‘Garmi’ including Anushka Kaushik, and Vyom Yadav on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ as a celebrity guest.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

