Jatin Pratap Singh to make acting debut with web series ‘Pratishodh’

Jatin Pratap Singh is all set to make his acting debut with the web series ‘Pratishodh’ which is a story of three college friends and how they become enemies after falling in love with the same girl.

Jatin, who is a digital creator, will be seen portraying the character Ruhaan. “He is a typical chocolate boy, who lives with his mother. Ruhaan loves music to the core and is a character with a lot of shades,” said Jatin while briefing about his character.

Jatin added: “I always wanted to be an actor. I remember enjoying watching web series with my parents. I started my influencing career at a very young age so that people can know who I am but have always had that acting chop in me. While I always loved watching series, now that world is even more special for me, because I’m set to make my debut.”

He further shared his experience of doing web shows and exploring the entertainment industry. “It will be an exciting journey for my audience as they know the real Jatin as of now through my social media but from this series, they will be able to see a different side of me. I know they are going to have a blast and will accept me as an actor with open arms.”

