Jaundice victim’s autopsy reveals head injury, brother held

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Over a month later after a man supposedly died of jaundice in a hospital here, the Delhi Police have arrested his brother for culpable homicide after the post-mortem report revealed that he had suffered head injuries.

On August 11, the Safdarjung hospital informed Okhla Industrial area police station that a man identified as Surender (33), a resident of Harkesh Nagar, was admitted in an unconscious state by his cousin.

On investigation, it was revealed that Surender was suffering from chronic liver disease (with jaundice) due to prolonged alcohol consumption. Since he was unconscious, his statement could not be recorded.

On August 14, the hospital said that the patient had expired during treatment. On the same day, his post-mortem examination was conducted and the body handed over to his relatives for cremation.

Since there was no external injury on the body of the deceased and no foul play was suspected, hence the proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC were initiated. Thereafter, autopsy report of the deceased was collected wherein, the doctor said that the “cause of death” is due to cerebral damage as a result of injury sustained to head consequent to blunt force impact in a case of chronic liver disease.

However, the viscera has been preserved to rule out any associated intoxication.

“Keeping in view of the cause of death due to head injury, a case was registered.

“The investigation revealed that on the fateful night, Surender’s brother had beaten him up under the influence of alcohol and as a result, the victim fell unconscious. The CCTV footage of the area was analysed in which the accused was found beating his brother with fists and kicks. Thereafter, the accused, namely Raju Kumar, was arrested,” DCP, South East, R.P. Meena said.

