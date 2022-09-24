Former Union minister and in-charge of BJP’s Kerala unit, Prakash Javadekar on Saturday slammed the Left government in the state, blaming it for the violence that took place on Friday during the PFI-called state-wide shutdown.

“It was a black day for the state, hundreds of vehicles were damaged and people were held hostage. The Left government here has to answer. Arrests took place in several states but it was only in Kerala all this happened. The state government has failed to give protection to the people here,” Javadekar said while speaking to the media here.

This is Javadekar’s first visit to the state after being appointed the Kerala in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said that both the CPI-M and PFI are hand in glove, and help one another.

“At various local bodies here these two parties work together. The statement made by CPI-M Lok Sabha member A.M. Ariff (Alappuzha) is one which helps the PFI. The CPI-M is also yet to condemn the attacks,” he said.

“Even Rahul Gandhi has not named PFI… and we do not know why he is hesitant to do so. K. Sudhakaran (state Congress president) has got votes from the PFI,” added Javadekar.

The senior BJP leader has arrived a day before party national president J.P. Nadda’s scheduled visit to the state for two days.

20220924-195004