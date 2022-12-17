INDIA

Javelin pierces Odisha student’s neck; removed after three-hour surgery

In a horrific incident, a javelin pierced through the neck of a student during the annual sports meet of Agalpur Boys’ High School in Odisha’s Bolangir district on Saturday.

According to sources, Sadananda Meher, a Class IX student of the school, was standing in the playground of the high school to participate in a running competition. Before he could see, the javelin hit on his neck.

While practicing for the javelin throw competition, a boy had thrown the javelin which hit Sadananda, said Ambika Mahakud, headmistress of the school.

Sadananda was rushed to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital where a team of doctors managed to save the child after a three-hour long surgery. Sadananda’s condition is now stated to be stable and he is under observation, said Prabhat Ranjan Rath, a doctor at the hospital.

Sadananda’s father Gurudeb Meher thanked the doctors for successfully conducting the surgery.

Expressing concern over the accident, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier directed to provide proper treatment to the boy, stating that the expenses for the treatment will be met from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

An assistance of Rs 30,000 has been provided to the boy from the Red Cross fund.

