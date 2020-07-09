Javicia Leslie is first Black actress to play Batwoman

Los Angeles, July 9 (IANS) Actress Javicia Leslie has been cast as the new Batwoman in the superhero series, becoming the first Black actress to portray the superhero in a live-action television or film production.

Leslie’s casting comes after the makers announced they will introduce a new title character following Ruby Rose’s departure from the show after the end of season one. Leslie will make her debut in the cape and cowl when “Batwoman” returns for its second season in 2021.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honoured to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” said Leslie.

Leslie, who starred in “God Friended Me”, “The Family Business” and “Always A Bridesmaid”, will portray a new character on the show named Ryan Wilder.

Ryan Wilder is being described as likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She is also nothing like Kate Kane, previously played by Rose, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her”.

After spending years masking her pain with bad habits, Ryan has become “the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined”. She is lesbian, athletic, raw, passionate, fallible, and very much not a stereotypical All-American hero.

“Batwoman” airs in India on Colors Infinity.

–IANS

