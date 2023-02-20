Marking the 8th year of the killing of Communist leader Govind Pansare, the CPI Maharashtra will hold a ‘Jawab Do’ protest march in Mumbai, Kolhapur and other places, party leaders said here on Monday.

The rallies will also raise the questions of the pending outcome of other prominent personalities like Dr. Narendra Dabholkar, Gauri Lankesh, and Prof. M. M. Kalburgi, said CPI Maharashtra Secretary-General Prakash Reddy.

“The Sanatan ideology that killed Dr. Dabholkar, Pansare, Lankesh and Kalburgi is still terrorising the society. The ‘Jawab Do’ (Give Answer) march will seek answers from the government as to why those responsible for these murders are still not caught,” said Reddy.

The Mumbai procession — in which other like-minded organisations are likely to participate — will start at 2 p.m. and terminate at the Mumbai Suburban District Collectorate in Bandra east, informed CPI Mumbai Secretary Milind Ranade.

Senior CPI leaders like Ashwini Ranade, Shraddha Mehta, Anuradha Roy and others have issued an appeal to the common citizens to join the procession.

It may be recalled that on February 16, 2015, Pansare was fired upon while on a morning walk in Kolhapur and succumbed to the bullet injuries on February 20, 2015 in a Mumbai hospital.

Mukta Dabholkar, daughter of the late Dr. Narendra Dabholkar, who is likely to join the protests Monday, said that the government has recently handed over the Pansare killing case to the Anti-Terrorism Squad, though in the other cases, the trials have already started.

She also expressed optimism that the masterminds in all these murder cases shall also be caught by the investigators.

