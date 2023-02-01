ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

'Jawan' director Atlee Kumar, wife Priya become parents

The Director of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’, Atlee Kumar and his wife Priya Mohan have announced the arrival of their baby boy.

The duo shared their happiness on social media platform, Instagram announcing that it is a baby boy.

Both Atlee Kumar and Priya Mohan lay on a bed and hold tiny shoes in their hands and in the backdrop it was written,’ it’s a boy. They were also smiling before the camera.

The husband and wife captioned the post: “They were right (heart eyes emoji). There is no feeling in the world like this (black heart emoji). And just like tat our boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed.”

South Indian actor Kalyani Priyadarshan who is the daughter of ace director Priyadarshan congratulated the couple and said: “He is going to have so much love surrounding him. Congratulations.”

Atlee also shared a video featuring his wife Priya and wrote in Instagram stories: “Little boy we loved you from the very start, you stole our breath, embraced our hearts. Our life together has just begun, you’re a part of us, cute little one. Welcome more.”

The young director is making his Bollywood debut with the Shah Rukh Khan movie, ‘Jawan’. The movie produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s production company, Red Chillies have also South Indian lady superstar, Nayanthara and noted actor Vijay Sethupathi among others.

The movie is slated for a release on June 2.

Atlee aka Arun Kumar was an assistant director under south Indian hit filmmaker, Shankar. He has assisted Shankar in his movies, Enthiran and Nanban.

