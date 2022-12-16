ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Jawan’ director Atlee & wife Krishna Priya expecting their first child

Filmmaker Atlee Kumar and his wife Krishna Priya have announced on social media that they are all set to welcome their first child.

Krishna Priya and Atlee took to Instagram, where they shared a beautiful picture in which Krishna Priya is flaunting her baby bump.

Krishna Priya captioned the image: “Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love…Wit love Atlee & Priya.”

Atlee took to Twitter to announce the happy news with his fans and followers.

Atlee and Krishna Priya tied the knot in 2014.

On the work front, Atlee is all set to make his Bollywood debut with ‘Jawan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. Earlier this year, the filmmaker had shared the teaser of the film.

He had then said: “Feeling emotional, excited & blessed.”

