Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who earlier set the box-office on fire with his last release ‘Pathaan’, is back to repeat the feat with his upcoming film ‘Jawan’ and the ‘prevue’ for the same cements the fact. The asset titled ‘prevue’, which was released on Monday, features the megastar, known for his hair texture, sporting a bald look, and doing heavy duty action.

The word ‘prevue’ means an advertisement of short scenes from a motion picture that will appear in the near future. The prevue, two minutes and 12 seconds in length, begins with a bird’s eye view of a remote area which is attacked by unidentified bandits and people run for cover, it then quickly moves to a metro city where people are running around in commotion wearing the signature mask that SRK wore in the first look of the film as SRK’s voice-over of, “Main kaun hoon kaun nahi, pata nahi”. As visuals of army men fill up the screen with a tight close up of, wait for it, SRK in a pair of black aviators.

30 seconds into the prevue, things pace up as the viewers get to see explosions, fights, flames, gun shots, before SRK finally makes the appearance albeit with half face covered with the mask.

The prevue further invokes hysteria as superstars from south India like Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and Bollywood stars Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance grace the screen.

The surprise is though towards the end with SRK sporting a bald look and shaking his leg to ‘Bekarar Kar Ke Hume Yun Na Jaaiyie’.

It capitalises on SRK’s stardom as it makes references to many of his works, most famously, “Naam toh suna hi hoga” from ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ and the train sequence from ‘Ra.One’. By the looks of it and of course a brilliant and a pacy score by Anirudh Ravichander promise another blockbuster which would further put Bollywood back on track.

The prevue is filled with moments, some of which are pure fan service, that make an impact on the minds of the viewer and have the potential to lure the people into theatre and the illustrious starcast ensures that the same would happen.

The film has been directed by Atlee and is all set to hit the theatres on September 7, 2023.

