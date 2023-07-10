The trailer of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Jawan’ is creating a massive buzz. The trailer which is being called the ‘textbook’ of mass cinema by the netizens is also receiving flak from a certain section of the Internet users for copying from earlier hit films.

The Twitterati extracted the shots from the trailer and compared it with the previous films pointing to Atlee’s alleged inspirations.

One user on Twitter posted the shots from ‘Jawan’ trailer next to the identical shots from films like ‘Aparichit’, ‘Baahubali’, the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Bodyguard’ and the Marvel series ‘Moon Knight’. The user wrote: “Your thoughts on Atlee getting inspiration from other movies for ‘Jawan’.”

Another person on the Internet, put up a picture of the Prabhas-starrer upcoming film ‘Salaar’ as well alongside other pictures and jokes that ‘Jawan’ will have collective flavours of Korean, Bhojpuri and South Indian cinema.

The user wrote: “Even #Salaar is harmed in #JawanPrevue. Brother @Atlee_dir what have you done? How did you even think to conclude so many films from different industries that too in 2 minutes glimpse? Prepare to see south Korean, Bhojpuri, and nollywood movies in 2hrs on 7th September (sic).”

A third user wrote: “This is really alarming and brings shame to mainstream industry like bollywood. I understand SRK went through a bad phase but he shouldn’t have shown such desperation for a clean hit by doing plagiarised film like #Jawan #JawanPrevue @iamsrk should tend an apology on this (sic).”

While many users accused Atlee of copying the frames, some also supported the director’s freedom of expression. One user said: “Even Quentin Tarantino’s films feature references and exact shots from famous films. One should wait and see the whole movie to understand the context in which the shots have been used.”

2023071036951