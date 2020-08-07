Canindia News

Actor Jay Bhanushali is all love for wife Mahhi

Actor Jay Bhanushali has started shooting amid the pandemic, and he opened up on how his wife, actress Mahhi Vij, has been taking care of their daughter, Tara.

“Without my support she has been taking care of @tarajaymahhi and whenever I come home she welcomes me with a bright smile and positive environment love you,” he wrote on Instagram.

The couple recently celebrated Tara’s first birthday. They also have the adopted children Khushi and Rajveer.

Jay, who is currently seen in the adventure reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India”, recently injured his finger while performing a stunt.

