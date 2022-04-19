ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jay Bhanushali: It’s a pleasure to host ‘DID Little Masters’

Popular TV actor Jay Bhanushali had a longlasting connection with the dance reality show ‘Dance India Dance’.

He is currently hosting ‘DID Little Masters’ and has been entertaining the audience with his funny banter and timing jokes. Jay has been offered with a lot of opportunities as a host.

Jay shared about hosting the show: “Channels bidding for me is the time I realised how much value I bring to the table as a host. It brings me immense pleasure to be appreciated for the efforts that I put in.”

“I would like to thank all my fans too for having poured out so much love for wherever I am. The promise would always be the same to deliver the best,” he adds.

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, popular TV actress Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo D’Souza are among the panel of judges on ‘DID Li’l Masters Season 5’.

