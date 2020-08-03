Jay Bhanushali on how fatherhood brought him closer to wife Mahhi Vij

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) His daughter Tara turned one on Monday, and actor Jay Bhanushali opened up on how fatherhood has changed his perspective about life.

“Things have changed a lot. I am much closer to my wife (actress Mahhi Vij) now. I had no clue what women go through in their life while giving birth to kids, but during Mahhi’s pregnancy I understood how difficult it is for a lady to go through those nine months,” Jay told IANS.

“Tara’s birth has changed my perspective a lot. I have realised the importance of family. Now I consider my family to be my priority. I always try to make sure my family members are happy, safe and sound,” he added.

Jay also spoke about how children bring positivity in a man’s life and make him a better person.

“Aadmi kitna bhi teda ho lekin woh baccha hone ke baad bhi seedha nahi hota toh woh insaan hi nahi (No matter how crooked a man is, if he does not reform even after a child, he is not a human being),” Jay quipped.

He took to Instagram to pen a cute birthday wish for his daughter.

“Having a baby changes your perspective on life. It brings little joys and sweet moments every day, such as being kissed by your baby or waking up next to a cooing or gurgling baby girl. I love you @tarajaymahhi and I pray you get whatever you wish in life,” Jay wrote.

Jay and Mahi are also parents to two adopted children, Khushi and Rajveer.

–IANS

sim/vnc