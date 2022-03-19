ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jaya Kishori gets nostalgic after contestant Atharv’s performance on ‘Swarna Swar Bharat’

By NewsWire
Musician and spiritual orator Jaya Kishori got impressed while looking at the performance by 10-year-old Atharv on the prayer ‘Tum Hi Ho Mata Pita’ on devotional reality show ‘Swarna Swar Bharat’.

Appreciating Atharv’s voice, devotional singer Jaya says: “You sang very well. Listening to your song took me back to my childhood days, and I felt very nostalgic.”

“When I was your age, my parents used to ask me to practice devotional songs. I appreciate the kind of devotion you have in your voice towards God. I wish you good luck for your future endeavours.”

Talking about the show, she further adds: “I am thrilled to be here on the show Swarna Swar Bharat. The show’s concept is unique and brilliant because nothing of this sort has ever happened before. I’m glad the show presents our rich Indian culture to the whole world through the medium of soulful, devotional music. The power of devotional music is high”.

The devotional singing reality show – ‘Swarna Swar Bharat’ has renowned poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas and veteran singers  Kailash Kher and Suresh Wadkar as judges and popular actor Ravi Kishan is seen as the host.

‘Swarna Swar Bharat’ airs on Zee TV.

20220319-144805

