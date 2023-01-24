ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jaya Prada makes a comeback with rape-revenge drama series ‘Fatima’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress and former member of Rajya Sabha, Jaya Prada is set to make her comeback on the screen with her foray in the digital space with the upcoming series ‘Fatima’. The series is a rape-revenge drama about a mother who goes after her daughter’s rapists.

The poster of the series was unveiled on Tuesday and shows Jaya Prada’s burkha-clad character holding a gun.

Talking about the series, she said: “When I was narrated ‘Fatima’, there was no reason to refuse it. I could have not asked for a better story than this to mark my comeback. With time, a lot has changed in the industry, and for good. But the essence is still the same.”

She further mentioned: “Bollywood has always been home to me and will always be my comfort place. I have had a wonderful time shooting for Fatima and I am sure the audience will have an amazing time watching it too.”

The series, which also stars Hiten Tejwani, has been directed by Sanjeev Rai and will be available to stream on MX Player

20230124-161004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sharon Stone: I thought I’d like to get older like a...

    ‘The Batman’ stays strong with $66 mn during 2nd weekend in...

    Navya Nair lavishes praise on unit of ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’

    Neil Patrick Harris might get his kids a tarantula for Christmas