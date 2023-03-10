Veteran actress and politician Jaya Prada recalled shooting for the song ‘Parbat Ke Us Paar’ for the 1979 film ‘Sargam’ on the sets of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 13’.

As part of the ‘Reena ji and Jaya ji Special’ episode, Jaya is coming on the show as a celebrity guest and was stunned to hear the beautiful voice of Debosmita Roy on some of her popular tracks such as ‘Parbat Ke Us Paar’ from ‘Sargam’ also starring Rishi Kapoor.

She made her Hindi film debut with this movie which was a remake of the Telugu film ‘Siri Siri Muvva’ which also featured Jaya and it made her successful in the South film industry.

Jaya applauded Debosmita and said: “You have changed the whole environment. You have taken me back to our old days. I’m reliving those beautiful scenes that I performed while filming the song through your vocals.”

Jaya is known for working in Telugu and Hindi cinema. She has worked in a number of films including ‘Sargam’, ‘Ooriki Monagadu ‘, ‘Kaamchor’, ‘Kaviratna Kalidasa’, ‘Sagara Sangamam’, ‘Tohfa’, ‘Sharaabi’, ‘Maqsad’ , ‘Sanjog’, ‘Aakhree Raasta’, ‘Aaj Ka Arjun’, and many more.

‘Indian Idol 13’ judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230310-143004