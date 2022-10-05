ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jayam Ravi on Rajini’s call: ‘That one minute conversation made my day’

Actor Jayam Ravi, who plays Arun Mozhi Varman, the titular role in director Mani Ratnam’s critically acclaimed magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’, has disclosed that Tamil superstar Rajinikanth had called him after watching the film to congratulate him for his performance.

Taking to Twitter, Jayam shared: “That one-minute conversation made my day, my year and added a whole new meaning to my career.”

“Thank you Thalaiva for your kind words and childlike enthusiasm. I’m overwhelmed, humbled and blessed to know you loved the movie and my performance”, the tweet further read.

In the story, Jayam Ravi plays prince Arun Mozhi Varman, the younger brother of Aditha Karikalan and Kundavai. In fact, the story of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ is basically Arun Mozhi Varman’s story as it is his character that is also referred to as ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

Called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ is based on the literary classic by eminent writer Kalki.

The story is being presented in two parts. The first part of the epic movie was released on September 30.

The film, which has been receiving rave reviews, features a host of top stars including actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj.

