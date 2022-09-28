ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jayam Ravi reveals the story behind his name on Kapil's show

Tamil film actor Jayam Ravi opened up on why he added Jayam to his name on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The host asked him if he adopted it because of his 2003 film ‘Jayam’.

Jayam replied: “I believe Ravi is a pretty common name and has been used across the country. Jayam means victory and had a good ring to it, so I added it to my name with Ravi. With Jayam, victory got added to my name.”

The 42-year old actor, who has worked in films such as ‘Bogan’, ‘Romeo Juliet’ , ‘Tik Tik Tik’ among other appeared on the show along with the cast of the film ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ including Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala.

He also talked about his experience of meeting Kapil and he appreciated him for entertaining the audience.

“I am not here just for the promotion of ‘PS 1’, but I am here to meet Kapil. He has been entertaining the whole country and spreading happiness among everyone. I was just very excited to be here and I love the show,” he added.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

