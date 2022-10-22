ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHEALTHINDIA

Jayam Ravi tests positive for Covid

Actor Jayam Ravi, who plays the titular role of Arunmozhi Varman in director Mani Ratnam’s blockbuster hit ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’, has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Jayam Ravi said, “Earlier this evening I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested if necessary. Mask up. Stay safe! God bless.”

Several celebrities have wished Ravi a swift and complete recovery from the virus. Director Ahmed, who has worked with Ravi in a couple of films, responded to Ravi’s tweet saying, “Oh no! Get well soon Ravi.”

Ravi’s announcement has set the warning bells ringing among those in the film industry who thought that Covid was a thing of the past.

It has now compelled people to reconsider their earlier decision of not wearing a mask while stepping out of their homes.

