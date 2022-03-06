Jayam Ravi to play lead in director Rajesh’s next

Director Rajesh, who is known for his comedy entertainers, will next direct a film that will feature Jayam Ravi in the lead.

The film is to be produced by Screen Scene and will have Harris Jayaraj scoring its music.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, the Screen Scene said, “Happiness is announcing our next big combo!! Our very own Jayam Ravi directed by Rajesh. And yeah!! It’s a Harris Jayaraj musical!!”Jayam Ravi, whose look in director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ was released recently, said, “Looking forward to working with this great team.”

Rajesh is known for delivering comedy entertainers that can be enjoyed by the entire family. He is best known for films like ‘Boss Engira Bhaskaran’, ‘Oru Kal Oru Kannadi’ and ‘Siva Manasula Sakthi’, all of which went on to emerge as superhits. This film too is expected to be high on the humour quotient.

20220306-120802