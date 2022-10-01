ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jayam Ravi to Rahman for ‘PS-1’: Your music will be etched in history forever

Actor Jayam Ravi, who plays the pivotal role of Arun Mozhi Varman (who is also called Ponniyin Selvan) in director Mani Ratnam’s just released magnum opus, ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’, has lauded music director A.R. Rahman’s background score for the film.

Taking to Instagram to share his delight at having been a part of the film, Jayam Ravi wrote: “The pride of Indian cinema has done it again and how! A Mani Ratnam celluloid extravaganza that transports us to an era we have been in awe of for centuries together.”

“Lived, laughed and loved experiencing the Chola empire for three hours as an audience!”

“A R Rahman sir, your music and BGM is haunting and will be etched in history forever! Ravi Varman sir — Thank you for showing us an unseen era so beautifully and realistically. You are pure magic sir. Thottatharani sir… a pillar of strength as majestic as the pillars you created for every set!

“Kudos to the numerous other unsung heroes of this Dream Team! My heart is filled with pride to have just been a part of this magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. PART 2 #ps2 who’s waiting?”

‘Ponniyin Selvan’, the first part of which was released on Friday, is a brilliant story that revolves around the early life of prince Arun Mozhi Varman, who later on went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Chozhan.

Called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, the film features a host of top stars including actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj. The film is among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country and is based on the Tamil classic ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ by eminent writer Kalki.

