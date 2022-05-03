ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

‘Jayamma Panchayathi’ trailer to be released by Mahesh Babu

NewsWire
0
0

The trailer of ‘Jayamma Panchayathi’, starring popular Telugu anchor Suma Kanakala, will be released on Friday. The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Kalivarapu and has music by MM Keeravaani.

According to the makers’ official announcement, Mahesh Babu will release the ‘Release Trailer’ of ‘Jayamma Panchayathi’, on Wednesday at 11 a.m. The creators announced it on social media, along with a new poster.

The movie’s promotional content has generated hype about the flick, which is being bankrolled by Balaga Prakash under the Vennela Creations banner, and we will have to wait and see how the film is received by the audience.

Suma Kanakala will be seen in a peculiar role in ‘Jayamma Panchayiti’.

20220503-140259

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How son Laksshya helped Tusshar Kapoor beat Monday blues

    Rajveer Singh aspires to share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor some...

    Farhan Akhtar-starrer ‘Toofaan’ set for OTT release on May 21

    ‘The King’s Man’ reminded Daniel Bruhl of ‘Inglourious Basterds’