Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Vice President, Jayant Chaudhary, along with 21 identified and 6,000 unnamed people, was booked for violating prohibitory orders by joining Kisan Maha Panchayat, organised to support the protesting farmers at borders near Delhi, in Aligarh two days ago.

According to police, the Maha Panchayat was organised without permission and no one was wearing face masks during the event. Social distancing norms were not maintained amid the pandemic.

The leaders have been booked under Sections 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 ((malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC along with the section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act on a complaint filed by a sub inspector.

The FIR stated that around 5,000-6,000 people were attending the farmers’ Maha Panchayat in protest against three new farm laws, where the RLD leader addressed the farmers and mustered support for BKU leader Rakesh Tikait in the event.

The RLD has been holding a series of meetings across western Uttar Pradesh from February 4 to muster support for farmers protesting against contentious farm laws on Delhi borders.

