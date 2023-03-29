ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jayaraaj, Suresh Gopi team up 26 yrs after ‘Kaliyattam’ for their next untitled film

Director Jayaraaj and actor Suresh Gopi have joined the forces again after 26 years. The two, delivered the 1997 hit ‘Kaliyattam’ which had undertones of a Shakespearean tragedy, was a major cinematic milestone and had won them both a National Award each.

The actor-director pair will be working together on a yet-to-be-titled film, the shooting of which has already started.

Talking about the film, Jayaraaj said, “Both of us were looking for a good script to collaborate again and we are really happy we finally have one. The shoot has started and everyone is thrilled about how the story is shaping up. We are all doing our best to create what we hope will be a landmark film.”

The film will also feature Shine Tom Chacko, Aneswara Ranjan and B.S Avinash of ‘KGF-Chapter 2’ fame.

Suresh Gopi said, “With time, both Jayaraaj and I have amassed a lot of experience but memories of ‘Kaliyattam’ have remained with us and even in the hearts of the audience. The desire to create another milestone has remained with us and we finally have a perfect script. I am looking forward to working with a very talented cast and crew.”

