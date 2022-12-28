The national CPI(M) leadership on Wednesday asked its Kerala unit to tread cautiously while dealing with the Jayarajan Vs Jayarajan tussle.

According to sources, this issue surfaced in the politburo meeting of the party on Wednesday, and the state leadership consisting of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State secretary M.V. Govindan, were told to deal with it subtly and give no more fodder to the media.

According to the directions given, this issue will now be discussed on Friday at the state secretariat meeting to be held in the state capital city.

Since Saturday the ruling party in Kerala has been shell-shocked after P. Jayarajan at the party meetings of the top brass, alleged that E.P. Jayarajan – present Left Democratic Front convenor and former State Industries Minister and his family had “amassed huge wealth” .

On Monday the close aides of E.P. Jayarajan accused P. Jayarajan of having links with a gold smuggling gang and had failed to submit proper account statements of election expenses, when the latter was the CPI(M) candidate during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Vadakara Assembly constituency.

E.P. Jayarajan’s son and wife are company directors, who own a Rs 30 crore Ayurveda resort in Kannur, that was opened in 2019 and this was what P.Jayarajan had indicated.

Govindan’s statement has come at a time when both the Congress and the BJP have slammed the Vijayan-led government and said that “his party was nothing but a mafia”.

While the BJP leaders have demanded a probe by a central agency, the Congress is seeking a judicial probe.

On Wednesday E.P. Jayarajan when asked if he will be present on Friday at the party meeting to be held in the state capital city, he said, “I don’t see any reason why I should not come to the state capital and I always travel all across the state.”

Meanwhile, P.Jayarajan in his Facebook post reacted to a flex that has come up in his home district, Kannur, glorifying him by saying that “this was the work of a section of rightist forces who are out to create confusion”.

“Irrespective of who has placed it, I have asked that it be removed,” wrote P.Jayarajan.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said it was shameful to note that the CPI(M) leadership was getting entangled in all sorts of shady activities and the politburo was not the one to decide if a probe was to be done or not.

“Why is Vijayan and the party silent to the allegations levelled against former State Minister and present Left convenor E.P. Jayarajan,” asked Satheesan.

In a related development, a Youth Congress leader has approached the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau with a complaint against E.P. Jayarajan with a complaint that he has amassed wealth while being a Minister and a probe should be done.

