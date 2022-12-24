Not everything seems to be well in CPI-M’s Kannur unit as differences began surfacing in open with a senior leader P. Jayarajan alleging that Left Democratic Front convenor and former Kerala Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan and his family have “amassed huge wealth”.

P. Jayarajan made the claims during the recently held three-day party meeting which concluded on Friday.

E.P. Jayarajan’s son and wife are company directors which owns a Rs 30 crore Ayurveda resort in the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) bastion of Kannur.

CPI-M’s Kannur unit secretary M.V. Govindan has asked P. Jayarajan to submit everything that he claimed in writing.

The development, however, has left many perplexed.

According to sources, party insiders had sensed that things are not alright with E.P. Jayarajan suddenly going on leave for a month in October. Even after the leave period ended, it was extended again. Also, he did not take part in the three-day party meeting that concluded here on Friday.

Govindan told the media after the meeting that various discussions had taken place including amassing of wealth and “corrective measures will be taken if their party cadres fall into such a habit”.

Meanwhile, P. Jayarajan has said that he is in no position to tell the media on what was discussed in the party meeting.

“It’s quite natural that what happens in the society in general at times creeps into their party also… and the party has to take corrective steps,” said P. Jayarajan.

According to sources, P. Jayarajan, a former CPI-M legislator, despite being one of the most popular leaders in Kannur, was “never in the good books” of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Sources say that that is why he failed to make into the powerful party secretariat, and instead, was given the chairman post of a lesser known state public undertaking.

However, E.P. Jayarajan, during 2016-21, was the ‘second most powerful’ party leader in the Vijayan government.

He, however, got a rude shock when he was not allowed to contest from his seat in the 2021 assembly polls.

Sources said that as he felt sidelined, he expected that he would either be made a politburo member of the party, and also had aims for the CPI-M state secretary position, after the incumbent secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had passed away.

When no developments according to his expectations happened, he began maintaining a low-profile, and took leave on health grounds, sources said.

