ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jayati Bhatia joins the cast of TV family drama ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran actress Jayati Bhatia is set to join the cast of television show ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’, which tells the story of a family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions, and inherent beliefs.

Jayati will portray the role of Tavleen, a strong and intimidating woman who has returned to seek revenge against the Brar family. She is Dilpreet’s (Pankaj Berry) nemesis Khushwant’s (Jaswant Menaria) mother.

The narrative will show Tavleen returning after 27 years with an opportunity to destroy every relationship in the Brar household as Riya (Hema Sood) has married her grandson Dollar (Reyaansh Chaddha).

Shedding light on her character, the actress said, “Tavleen is a woman with a strong personality who has come back after a long time to seek revenge from those who wronged her daughter. It is a challenging role and is very different from the roles I have played in the past, and I am looking forward to bringing Tavleen’s character to life on the screen.”

The show tells how unspoken words lead to differences between three generations.

She added, “The storyline is gripping, and I am sure the viewers will enjoy watching the drama unfold.”

‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’ airs every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on Sony SAB.

20230513-183803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rapper Anurag Desiworldwide talks about his latest number ‘Tauba’

    TV serials and web series have distinct audiences, say Ravi Dubey,...

    Akriti Singh: Being a debutante, selection of ‘Toofaan Mail’ in IFFI...

    Naveen Polishetty-Anushka Shetty movie shoot to start soon